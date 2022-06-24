Avicanna offloaded stake in Sativa Nativa, wholly owned Colombian subsidiary
Jun. 24, 2022 8:04 AM ETAvicanna Inc. (AVCNF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Avicanna (OTCQX:AVCNF) sold its stake in Sativa Nativa, its secondary majority owned Colombian subsidiary.
- The purchase price paid by purchaser for shares in Sativa Nativa stood at ~C$675K besides an a potential premium of C$130K based on specific short-term milestones completion.
- The transaction enables the company to eliminate redundancies, reduce its operational costs and generate efficiencies across its South American operations by focusing its supply chain efforts at its much larger and more operationally advanced majority owned subsidiary Santa Marta Golden Hemp (SMGH).
- The company plans to continue making progress in its supply chain business at SMGH through which we have the capacity to continue to supply Avicanna and its global partners with high quality inputs.