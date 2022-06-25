NXP Semiconductors may be getting thrown out with the bathwater, analyst suggests

The broader stock market and more narrowly, the semiconductor industry, has fallen sharply this year on worries over rising interest rates, the war in Europe, a potential recession and several other reasons.

While some semiconductor stocks are down more than 30% year-to-date, one name that may have been unduly lumped in is NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), according to investment firm Barclays.

Analyst Blayne Curtis, who rates NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) shares overweight, notes that the Dutch semiconductor company led by President and Chief Executive Kurt Sievers, is experiencing "strong secular tailwinds" from a number of areas, especially automotive.

Although semiconductors are especially economic sensitive, Curtis, who recently trimmed the price target on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) because of a lower market multiple, added that the stock should be on investors "shopping list for better days."