Yoshitsu plans to enter Malaysia market with retail stores

Jun. 24, 2022 8:22 AM ETYoshitsu Co., Ltd (TKLF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) has announced its plan to enter the Malaysian market by opening several retail stores to provide high-quality products to customers in Malaysia.
  • The Co. plans to open its first retail store under the name, REIWATAKIYA, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia by the end of 2022, and to open another 4 stores by the end of 2023.
  • Also, anticipates a broader expansion of its operations into Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand and Singapore in the future.
  • “We anticipate that our Malaysian operations will enable us to utilize our experience and resources in the Asia Pacific region to seize the opportunities in this fast-growing market,” said Mr. Mei Kanayama, the Principal Executive Officer.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.