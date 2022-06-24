Yoshitsu plans to enter Malaysia market with retail stores
Jun. 24, 2022 8:22 AM ETYoshitsu Co., Ltd (TKLF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) has announced its plan to enter the Malaysian market by opening several retail stores to provide high-quality products to customers in Malaysia.
- The Co. plans to open its first retail store under the name, REIWATAKIYA, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia by the end of 2022, and to open another 4 stores by the end of 2023.
- Also, anticipates a broader expansion of its operations into Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand and Singapore in the future.
- “We anticipate that our Malaysian operations will enable us to utilize our experience and resources in the Asia Pacific region to seize the opportunities in this fast-growing market,” said Mr. Mei Kanayama, the Principal Executive Officer.