Novartis' Scemblix for blood cancer subtype gets EMA panel nod

Jun. 24, 2022 8:25 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

The European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Waldemarus/iStock via Getty Images

  • A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Scemblix to treat adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome‑positive chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase who have previously been treated with two or more tyrosine kinase inhibitors.
  • The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use said Scemblix will be available as 20 mg and 40 mg film-coated tablets.
  • The European Commission (EC) will make a final decision, which generally follows the recommendation of the EMA, whether to approve the drug.
