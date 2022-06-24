APRN, TSP and NCTY among pre market gainers
- ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) +87%.
- Zendesk (ZEN) +52% after report near takeout from PE consortium.
- Moving iMage Technologies (MITQ) +39% authorizes $1 Million Share Repurchase Program.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) +16% hospital products to Dr. Reddy’s for up to $50M.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) +15%.
- Kanzhun (BZ) +7% on Q1 results.
- Bally's (BALY) +7% after offer to buy up to $190M shares in tender offer.
- The9 Limited (NCTY) +6%.
- Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) +6%.
- TuSimple (TSP) +6%.
- China Online Education (COE) +5% on Q1 results.
- Context Therapeutics (CNTX) +5%.