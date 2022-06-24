Greenlane stock rises as it begins shipment of vaporizer products via USPS

Jun. 24, 2022 8:26 AM ETGreenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Set of colorful disposable electronic cigarettes on a purple background. The concept of modern smoking, vaping and nicotine. Top view

Yaroslav Litun/iStock via Getty Images

  • Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) has begun shipping vaporizer products to B2B wholesale clients, thanks to a business and regulatory exemption to the Prevent All Cigarette Trafficking Act issued by the United States Postal Service (USPS).
  • The company was previously prohibited from shipping vaporizers and accessories classified as electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) via the USPS and other common parcel carriers.
  • Since receiving the regulatory exemption earlier this year, the company implemented the controls, processes, and systems required to begin utilizing the USPS and offering it to customers at full capacity.
  • Earlier this week, Greenlane provided update on plan to generate $30M in liquidity
  • GNLN shares are trading up over 25% pre-market
