Investors have watched FedEx (NYSE:FDX) trend upwards on Friday after reporting better than anticipated guidance. Also in the green are shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) and Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM). BIRD has been added to the Russell 3000 Index and PRIM locked in a quarter-billion dollar solar project contract.

At the same time LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) slides after the organization lowered its Q2 earnings outlook.

Gainers

FedEx (FDX) shares track higher by 2.6% in early market trading as the parcel transport company offered better-than-expected guidance despite overhangs in terms of inflation and general cyclical concerns. Additionally, FDX reported adjusted EPS of $6.87 alongside $24.4B in sales.

The footwear and apparel company Allbirds (BIRD) popped 3.6% as the stock is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index at the conclusion of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution period.

Primoris Services (PRIM) rose 2.6% early on as the stock announced that its energy/renewables segment secured a contract for a solar project valued at $260M.

Decliner

Financial services firm LendingTree (TREE) has declined 8.1% in Friday’s premarket session after the stock lowered its Q2 earnings outlook on prevailing interest rate environment and inflation data. TREE now anticipates revenue to be in the range of $259-$264M compared to the consensus of $287.11M.

