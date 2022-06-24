Quotient stock slumps on pricing $20M share offering
Jun. 24, 2022 8:33 AM ETQuotient Limited (QTNT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) shares slumped 27% pre-market after the commercial-stage diagnostics company priced its underwritten public offering of 66.66M ordinary shares and ordinary share equivalents for aggregate gross proceeds of $20M.
- Underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 10M of ordinary shares.
- Net proceeds are expected to be ~$18.5M, which will be used to fund the ongoing development and commercialization of the company's MosaiQ microarray menu and for working capital, operating expenses and other general corporate purposes.
- Offering is expected to close on June 28, 2022.