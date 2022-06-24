Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) said on Friday its Georgia Power unit filed a request with the Georgia Public Service Commission that would enable the company to spend $7B on transmission and distribution over the next three years.

Georgia Power said it seeks to strengthen the electric grid through investments in its transmission and distribution systems and the continuation of its Grid Investment Plan to support long-term reliability and resiliency needs.

If approved, the utility said customer rates would rise by nearly 12% over the next three years, with the typical residential customer using 1,000 kwh/month would see an increase of $14.32/month on their bill in 2023, $1.35/month in 2024, and $0.62/month in 2025.

Separately, the owners of a majority share of the Vogtle nuclear power plant are suing lead owner Georgia Power, claiming the company is trying to bilk them out of nearly $700M by unilaterally changing a contract, AP reports.

If Georgia Power loses, Southern Co. (SO) shareholders likely would have to absorb more losses; the company has said it is unlikely that the Georgia PSC would let Georgia Power charge customers above a certain amount for Vogtle.

"While its dividend growth is slow and prone to inflation risks, Southern Co. is one of the few places left for income-oriented investors to put their money," Leo Nelissen writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.