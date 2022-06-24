Renovare intends to merge with Harp that overrides $20M acquisition deal
Jun. 24, 2022 8:40 AM ETRenovare Environmental, Inc. (RENO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Renovare (OTC:RENO) on Friday has disclosed its plans to merge with Harp Renewables and affiliate Harp Electric Engineering that is said to supersede their prior $20M acquisition deal.
- The parties have informed of signing a non-binding letter of intent to negotiate the proposed transaction with the exclusivity clause in place. It comes above the prior definitive deal Renovare signed on Mar. 03 to acquire Harp at the consideration payable in $15M shares and $5M cash.
- Renovare said today "the letter of intent supersedes and replaces all prior oral and/or written discussions or understandings between it and Harp."
- Consideration, time frame and other terms of the transactions are to be discussed in the definitive agreement, if the deal goes ahead.
- In addition, the agreement requires Renovare Environmental to pay Harp a breakup fee in the amount of $850,000 in case it terminates the letter of intent.
- Based in Ireland, Harp Renewables is a global thermophilic aerobic digestion and waste treatment solutions provider. It manufactures and sells a range of proprietary bio-digesters that convert food and other organic waste into a soil product that can be used as a fertilizer, soil amendment or soil additive. Harp Electrical Engineering operates waste management projects across the globe.
- Earlier: Renovare Environmental receives Nasdaq notice for non-compliance