E-Home Household Service gains after securing RMB4.7M new contracts during April-May

Jun. 24, 2022 8:43 AM ETE-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) is trading 12.6% higher premarket on Friday after the firm secured additional RMB4.7 million new contracts during April-May to provide property cleaning services for neighborhood residences.
  • The Company signed RMB0.8 million of the service contracts and Putian YouYou Cleaning Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the company, was awarded RMB3.9 million of the new business.
  • In January, E-Home acquired 60% of equity interests in YouYou.
  • Under the contract, the company and YouYou will provide concentrated sweep through designated neighborhoods and maintain their cleanliness for contracted service period that ranges from 10 to 12 months.
