Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) soared almost 30% in premarket trading after agreeing to be sold to investor group led by Permira and Hellman & Friedman for $10.2 billion, or $77.50/share.

The offer represents a 34% premium over ZEN's closing price on Thursday, according to a statement. The investor group also includes a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and GIC.

The deal comes after Zendesk shares plunged 14% on June 9 when the company said it would remain independent following a strategic review of its options. That decision appeared to put to rest talk of the company selling itself. Zendesk (ZEN) said its financial advisors conducted an outreach to 26 potential counterparties, including 16 potential strategic partners and 10 financial sponsors, including a group of investors who had previously expressed conditional interest.

The Permira/Hellman & Friedman deal is expected to be competed in Q4. Hellman & Friedman and Permira have arranged for debt and equity financing commitments for the purpose of financing the transaction.

In February, Zendesk (ZEN) rejected a private-equity offer to acquire the company for between $127 and $132 a share, which Bloomberg reported in February included Hellman & Friedman, Advent and Permira. At the time the WSJ and Reuters reported Zendesk had rejected an offer Thoma Bravo.

Activist investor Jana Partners has been pushing ZEN to add Jana board members or sell itself for months. Jana, which initially called for Zendesk to terminate its now cancelled purchase of SurveyMonkey parent Momentive (MNTV) back in late November, in February nominated four directors to ZEN's board.

Qatalyst Partners and Goldman Sachs & Co. are serving as financial advisors to Zendesk. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as Zendesk’s legal advisor. Morgan Stanley is serving as financial advisor to the investor group. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP is serving as M&A counsel to the investor group and to Permira.

The WSJ first reported the Permina takeout news on Thursday.