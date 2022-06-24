Gilead receives positive European Medicine Agency opinion for HIV treatment
Jun. 24, 2022
- Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) said on Friday it had received a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its investigational therapy, lenacapavir, for the treatment of HIV-1 infection, in combination with other antiretrovirals.
- The drug will treat adults with multi-drug resistant HIV-1 infection.
- The positive opinion is a scientific recommendation to the European Commission (EC) to grant marketing authorization in Europe. The final decision on the drug by EC is expected later this year.