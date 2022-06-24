Intellia, Regeneron post 12-month data for gene editing therapy in ATTR amyloidosis

Jun. 24, 2022 8:56 AM ETIntellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA)REGNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment

Genetic engineering

Andy/iStock via Getty Images

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) said on Friday that their experimental in vivo gene editing candidate NTLA-2001 was found to have a lasting therapeutic effect over 12 months in transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis.

The interim readout from the ongoing Phase 1 study included follow-up data from 15 patients with hereditary ATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN). They were part of four single-ascending dose cohorts in the Part 1 of the trial .

A mutation in the TTR gene leads to hereditary ATTR amyloidosis that causes liver to produce the abnormal transthyretin (TTR) protein.

Six patients treated with the highest dose of 1.0 mg/kg demonstrated 93% mean and 98% maximum serum TTR reduction by day 28.

Highlights of the results included three patients in the 1.0 mg/kg cohort who have reached nine-month follow-up with no signs of a loss in TTR reduction after a single dose.

Notably, patients in the 0.1 and 0.3 mg/kg cohorts have now reached 12 months of follow-up with a durable response, the companies said, noting that the patients in the 0.3 mg/kg cohort showed an 89% mean serum TTR reduction at 12 months.

The patients have well tolerated the drug throughout the follow-up period, with a median follow-up of 10 months.

Intellia (NTLA) and Regeneron (REGN) noted that most of the side effects were mild, with 73% of patients reporting a maximal adverse event severity of Grade 1.

Noting a similar effect to the 1.0 mg/kg dose, the companies have selected a fixed dose of 80 mg in the ongoing Part 2 of the trial.

Last year, Intellia (NTLA) and Regeneron (REGN) drove gene editing stocks higher as early data from the trial indicated the potential of in-vivo CRISPR genome editing for the first time in humans.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.