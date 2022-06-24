BioMarin hemophilia gene therapy gets EMA panel backing for conditional approval in EU
Jun. 24, 2022
- A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended conditional marketing authorization of BioMarin Pharmaceutical's (NASDAQ:BMRN) gene therapy Roctavian to treat severe hemophilia A.
- The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use said Roctavian (valoctocogene roxaparvovec) is adeno-associated virus serotype 5 (AAV5)-based gene therapy vector that expresses a recombinant version of human factor VIII. The recombinant FVIII replaces the missing coagulation factor VIII required for restoring blood clotting ability.
- The European Commission will make a final decision, which generally follows the recommendation of the EMA, whether to approve the drug.
- In May, the company said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had requested additional data for the gene therapy.