BioMarin hemophilia gene therapy gets EMA panel backing for conditional approval in EU

Jun. 24, 2022 9:00 AM ETBioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

Blue chromosome DNA and gradually glowing flicker light matter chemical when camera moving closeup. Medical and Heredity genetic health concept. Technology science. 3D illustration rendering

Shutter2U/iStock via Getty Images

  • A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended conditional marketing authorization of BioMarin Pharmaceutical's (NASDAQ:BMRN) gene therapy Roctavian to treat severe hemophilia A.
  • The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use said Roctavian (valoctocogene roxaparvovec) is adeno-associated virus serotype 5 (AAV5)-based gene therapy vector that expresses a recombinant version of human factor VIII. The recombinant FVIII replaces the missing coagulation factor VIII required for restoring blood clotting ability.
  • The European Commission will make a final decision, which generally follows the recommendation of the EMA, whether to approve the drug.
  • In May, the company said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had requested additional data for the gene therapy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.