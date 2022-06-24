Infinity Stone to acquire Galaxy Pegmatite Project, Quebec, and private placement

  • Infinity Stone Ventures (OTC:TLOOF) enters agreement with Quartier Minerals to option the Galaxy Pegmatite Project located near Mont-Laurier, Quebec.
  • Company also announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 3M units at a price of $0.15 per unit, for gross proceeds of up to $450,000.
  • Each Unit will be composed of one share and one-half of one share purchase warrant.
  • Each warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional share at a price of $0.30 for a period of three years from the date of issuance of the units.
  • Net proceeds from the private placement to marketing, software development and other general working capital. 
