Cano Health initiated at buy at Raymond James on differentiated growth strategy

Jun. 24, 2022 9:12 AM ETCano Health, Inc. (CANO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Raymond James office building in Daytona Beach, Florida, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Raymond James has initiated Cano Health with an outperform rating citing an attractive entry point and the company's growth strategy.
  • The firm has an $8 price target (~66% upside based on Thursday's close)
  • Analyst John Ransom noted that while Cano (NYSE:CANO) is down ~70% from its all-time high, the value-based primary care center provider is well positioned to benefit from growth in Medicare Advantage ("MA"). The company is poised to add 54-59 new medical centers this year, representing 44% growth.
  • "We expect CANO to grow revenue at a 30% CAGR from 2022-2024, while growing its MA membership and adj. EBITDA at a 20% CAGR," Ransom wrote.
  • He added that Cano's (CANO) build-buy-manage growth strategy differentiates the company from peers by acquiring primary care practices and affiliating with primary care physicians.
  • BofA Securities recently took a less bullish stance on Cano (CANO).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.