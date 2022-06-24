Cano Health initiated at buy at Raymond James on differentiated growth strategy
Jun. 24, 2022 9:12 AM ETCano Health, Inc. (CANO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Raymond James has initiated Cano Health with an outperform rating citing an attractive entry point and the company's growth strategy.
- The firm has an $8 price target (~66% upside based on Thursday's close)
- Analyst John Ransom noted that while Cano (NYSE:CANO) is down ~70% from its all-time high, the value-based primary care center provider is well positioned to benefit from growth in Medicare Advantage ("MA"). The company is poised to add 54-59 new medical centers this year, representing 44% growth.
- "We expect CANO to grow revenue at a 30% CAGR from 2022-2024, while growing its MA membership and adj. EBITDA at a 20% CAGR," Ransom wrote.
- He added that Cano's (CANO) build-buy-manage growth strategy differentiates the company from peers by acquiring primary care practices and affiliating with primary care physicians.
- BofA Securities recently took a less bullish stance on Cano (CANO).