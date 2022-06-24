Lucid Group opens first Pacific Northwest location
Jun. 24, 2022 9:09 AM ETLucid Group, Inc. (LCID)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) shares popped ~2% pre-market after the EV maker announced the official opening of its first retail location in the Pacific Northwest.
- Open to the public from June 25, 2022, the latest Lucid Studio is located at University Village in Seattle, Washington State and marks the firm's 28 Studio and service center locations open in North America.
- LCID shares have tanked 53% YTD and 22% over the past year.
- Recent SA analyses on the stock have been largely neutral, with one urging investors to consider watching for a re-test of its near-term support first before considering adding exposure.