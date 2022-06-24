Entegris gets China antitrust approval for acquisition of CMC Materials

Jun. 24, 2022

  • Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) said it won Chinese antitrust approval for its planned acquisition of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP). CMC Materials  ticked up 0.6%, while Entegris rose 3%.
  • The deal has now received all required regulatory clearances. Entegris (ENTG) and CCMP expect that the transaction will close on or about July 6, according to a statement.
  • The news comes after a report that was circulated last Tuesday that China approval for the deal was said to be imminent.
  • Entegris (ENTG) agreed to acquire CMC Materials in December in a cash and stock transaction worth $6.5B at the time.
