LendingTree continues to plunge after revised guidance, analysts bearish
Jun. 24, 2022 9:15 AM ETTREEBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- LendingTree (TREE) stock prices continued to plunge during the pre-market hours today as analysts remained bearish on the financial services firm after its revised Q2 guidance.
- Shares were trading ~9% lower pre-market.
- TREE lowered its Q2 earnings outlook on prevailing interest rate environment and inflation. Now, the company anticipates Q2 revenue to be in the range of $259M-$264M, below consensus. Also, the annual guidance previously provided is under review.
- Truist Analyst Youssef Squali lowered the price target on the company to $130 from $185, keeping a Buy rating on the shares.
- The factors that led to the revised guidance are likely to last a few more quarters as rates continue to climb. However, reset expectations, muted valuation and an active buyback should keep the stock in check, according to Squali.
- Earlier in the month, William Blair Analyst Cristopher Kennedy had assumed coverage of the company with an Outperform rating and no price target, having said LendingTree's results are highly sensitive to macro trends.
- The stock's decline largely reflects the macro pressures tied to the mortgage market and creates an attractive risk/reward, Kennedy had told investors in a research note.
- The value of the stocks have declined by 56.55% year-to-date and by 75.12% in the last 1 year.
- TREE has decelerating momentum and is overpriced when compared to other financials stocks, to the point that it gets a Sell rating from Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system.
- However, sell-side analysts have given the stocks a Buy rating on an average, with an average price target of $129.88.