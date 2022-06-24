Cytokinetics announces upcoming FDA AdCom meeting on heart failure therapy
Jun. 24, 2022 9:18 AM ETCytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Clinical-stage biotech Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) said on Friday that an independent group of experts of the FDA is scheduled to meet on Dec. 13, 2022, to discuss its marketing application for heart failure therapy omecamtiv mecarbil.
- Previously, the company announced that the agency extended the review period for the New Drug Application, setting Feb. 28, 2023, as the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date.
- “We look forward to the opportunity to discuss the underlying science and evidence arising from our development program for omecamtiv mecarbil with the FDA and the Advisory Committee,” the Chief Executive of Cytokinetics (CYTK) Robert I. Blum remarked.
- A cardiac myosin activator, omecamtiv mecarbil, is designed as a treatment for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).
- Early this year, the company announced that the FDA accepted the NDA with a target action date of Nov. 30.