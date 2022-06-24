Carnival GAAP EPS of -$1.61 misses by $0.54, revenue of $2.4B misses by $360M
Jun. 24, 2022 9:18 AM ETCarnival Corporation & plc (CCL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Carnival press release (NYSE:CCL): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$1.61 misses by $0.54.
- Revenue of $2.4B misses by $360M.
- Adjusted net loss of $1.9 billion
- Cash from operations turned positive in the second quarter of 2022.
- Second quarter 2022 ended with $7.5 billion of liquidity, including cash, short-term investments and borrowings available under the company's revolving credit facility.
- Occupancy in the second quarter of 2022 was 69%, an increase from 54% in the prior quarter.
- Customer deposits increased $1.4 billion to $5.1 billion as of May 31, 2022 from $3.7 billion as of February 28, 2022.
- The company expects a net loss for the third quarter of 2022. For the full year 2022, the company continues to expect a net loss. The company continues to believe that adjusted EBITDA will improve with the ongoing resumption of guest cruise operations and continues to expect improvement in occupancy throughout 2022 until it returns to historical levels in 2023. The company expects positive adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022.
- Shares +1.97% PM.