EMA panel recommends extending indication for low blood phosphate treatment Crysvita

  • The European Union drug regulator's human medicines committee has recommended extending the indication of Koywa Kirin's (OTCPK:KYKOF) Crysvita medicine, according to the highlights of their latest meeting.
  • Crysvita is manufactured by the Japanese pharmaceutical company and distributed by U.S.-based Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE).
  • The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a new indication for Crysvita for the treatment of fibroblast growth factor 23-related hypophosphataemia in children, teens and adults.
  • Hypophosphataemia is a condition in which there is a low level of phosphate in the blood, while fibroblast growth factor 23 is a bone-derived hormone that regulated phosphate metabolism.
  • Crysvita was already indicated for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphataemia, an inherited subtype of the disorder, in children, teens and adults.
