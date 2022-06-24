AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo breast cancer drug Enhertu gets EMA panel nod for early setting use

Jun. 24, 2022 9:32 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN), DSKYF, DSNKYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

The European Medicines Agency (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/EMA' title='eMagin Corp'>EMA</a>). The stamp and an imprint

Waldemarus/iStock via Getty Images

  • A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended a change to the indication of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and Daiichi Sankyo's (OTCPK:DSKYF) (OTCPK:DSNKY) breast cancer drug Enhertu.
  • The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use said that Enhertu as a standalone therapy was now indicated to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2 positive breast cancer who have received one (from the previously two) or more prior anti HER2 based therapy.
  • The European Commission will make a final decision, which generally follows the recommendation of the EMA, whether to approve the drug.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.