AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo breast cancer drug Enhertu gets EMA panel nod for early setting use
Jun. 24, 2022 9:32 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN), DSKYF, DSNKYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended a change to the indication of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and Daiichi Sankyo's (OTCPK:DSKYF) (OTCPK:DSNKY) breast cancer drug Enhertu.
- The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use said that Enhertu as a standalone therapy was now indicated to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2 positive breast cancer who have received one (from the previously two) or more prior anti HER2 based therapy.
- The European Commission will make a final decision, which generally follows the recommendation of the EMA, whether to approve the drug.