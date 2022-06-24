Ansys and TSMC join hands to deliver Multiphysics Design Methodology for Wireless Chips
Jun. 24, 2022
- Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) collaborated with TSMC on the TSMC N6RF Design Reference Flow for TSMC's N6 process technology.
- The TSMC N6RF Design Reference Flow provides RF designers with a workflow that accelerates design times, reduces wasteful over-design.
- The collaboration will enhance both RaptorX and Ansys HFSS to accept TSMC's encrypted technology files.
- "Modern system design is increasing the scope of multiphysics effects that need to be considered to optimize power, performance, and area of almost every leading design project. Our collaboration with TSMC makes it easier for joint customers to adopt Ansys' advanced platform of solutions for simulating and modeling electromagnetic interactions on integrated circuits manufactured by TSMC." said John Lee, VP and general manager of the semiconductor, electronics, and optics business unit at Ansys.
- Company gets low rating on valuation and growth buy; profitability rating remains strong.
