Ansys and TSMC join hands to deliver Multiphysics Design Methodology for Wireless Chips

Jun. 24, 2022 9:30 AM ETANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) collaborated with TSMC on the TSMC N6RF Design Reference Flow for TSMC's N6 process technology.
  • The TSMC N6RF Design Reference Flow provides RF designers with a workflow that accelerates design times, reduces wasteful over-design.
  • The collaboration will enhance both RaptorX and Ansys HFSS to accept TSMC's encrypted technology files.
  • "Modern system design is increasing the scope of multiphysics effects that need to be considered to optimize power, performance, and area of almost every leading design project. Our collaboration with TSMC makes it easier for joint customers to adopt Ansys' advanced platform of solutions for simulating and modeling electromagnetic interactions on integrated circuits manufactured by TSMC." said John Lee, VP and general manager of the semiconductor, electronics, and optics business unit at Ansys.
  • Company gets low rating on valuation and growth buy; profitability rating remains strong.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.