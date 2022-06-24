KLA launches $3B accelerated share repurchase agreements
Jun. 24, 2022 9:34 AM ETKLA Corporation (KLAC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) entered into accelerated share repurchase agreements with Goldman Sachs and Citibank for repurchasing $3B of KLA's common stock.
- The agreements were entered into post the company's earlier announced share repurchase programs, wherein ~$3.23B of share repurchase authorization will remain.
- Under the agreement, the company will make payments to the financial institutions and will receive initial deliveries of ~6.55M shares with any remaining shares expected to be delivered on the final settlement under the agreement which is scheduled to occur in KLA's FQ2 ending Dec.31, 2022.
- In premarket, shares garnered 1.4% gains.