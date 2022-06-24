Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss returned to coverage of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on Friday, advising macro pressures balance upside for the key new initiatives.

He assigned an equal-weight rating and $450 price target to the stock in reinitiation, as concerns on valuation, the pull forward in eCommerce demand, and the shift toward First-Party Fulfillment all weigh on upside for shares. He had previously suspended coverage of the stock amidst its steep slide in recent months.

“Risks around the macro sensitivity of small business, a normalization of e-commerce spending and limited transparency from management present near-term” he wrote.

Weiss pointed to a key debate on the stock surrounding the Shopify Fulfillment Network (SFN). Namely, Weiss wondered whether it is a key opportunity that could lead to significant upside or an unduly risky investment that could weigh on margins for the longer term. This debate remains unsettled, according to Weiss.

Shopify shares gained modestly on Friday’s market open, adding to a 7.47% gain on Thursday. Still, shares of the Canadian eCommerce giant have declined over 70% since the start of 2022.