AstraZeneca's Lynparza gets EMA panel nod for expanded use in breast cancer subtype
Jun. 24, 2022 9:47 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- A panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the expanded approval of AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) blockbuster cancer drug Lynparza.
- The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) gave a positive opinion on Lynparza for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with germline BRCA1/2-mutations who have HER2-negative, high risk early breast cancer, who have been previously treated with neoadjuvant or adjuvant chemotherapy.
- Lynparza generated $792M in revenue in Q1. The drug is also approved to treat certain patients with ovarian, breast, prostate and pancreas cancers in the EU.