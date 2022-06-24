In an effort to attract more retail traders, Coinbase Derivatives Exchange, Coinbase's (NASDAQ:COIN) futures exchange regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, is set to roll out so-called nano bitcoin (BTC-USD) futures.

Coinbase's (COIN) derivatives exchange, formerly known as FairX, will launch its first cryptocurrency derivatives product on June 27, the company said in a blog post Friday. Recall Coinbase in January had acquired derivatives exchange FairX amid heightened investor interest.

Meanwhile, Coinbase (COIN) said its futures commission merchant license, which would allow the exchange to offer margined futures contracts directly to its clients, is waiting to get approved by regulators.

Unlike traditional bitcoin (BTC-USD) futures products, nano bitcoin futures are "1/100th of the size of a Bitcoin, it requires less upfront capital than traditional futures products and creates a real opportunity for significant expansion of retail participation in US regulated crypto futures markets,” Coinbase explained.

Coinbase (COIN) is joining a string of large banks like Goldman Sachs (GS), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Nomura (NMR) that have embarked on trading crypto derivatives contracts over the past year to allow clients to hedge their risks in the volatile crypto market.

Overall, "the crypto derivatives market represents $3Tn* in volume worldwide and we believe that additional product development and accessibility will unlock significant growth," Coinbase said.

Previously, (January 13) Coinbase's FariX acquisition prompts a "one-stop-shop" for crypto financial services.