USA Truck skyrockets on DB Schenker acquisition for $31.7/share in cash
Jun. 24, 2022 9:54 AM ETUSA Truck, Inc. (USAK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Logistics service provider, DB Schenker and USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) announced an agreement wherein the former will acquire all outstanding shares of the latter's common stock for $31.72/share in cash.
- The transaction values the company at ~$435M, including assumed cash and debt.
- On transaction completion, DB Schenker plans to strengthen and expand USA Truck's presence in North America, while utilizing its complementary international logistics expertise, air transport services and ocean gateways to benefit USA Truck's existing customer base.
- DB Schenker also intends to expand its global logistics services across land, air, and ocean transportation services.
- The transaction is expected to close by 2022 end when USA Truck will become a private company and delist from the exchange.