Carnival Corporation shares sailed upward on Friday despite big misses on top and bottom lines for its second quarter earnings release.

The cruise line operator reported a GAAP loss of $1.61 per share, coming in $0.54 short of analyst estimates, while $2.4B in revenue was $360M below Wall Street expectations. Adjusted net loss for the quarter totaled $1.9B with losses expected to persist through the year-end.

Despite those headline misses, shares of the Miami-based cruise operator rose over 10% shortly after Friday's market open.

The company appeared to court confidence with occupancy increases and projections of demand trending back toward pre-pandemic levels. Occupancy in the second quarter rose to 69%, an increase from 54% in the prior quarter. Also, customer deposits increased $1.4B during the quarter.

"We are aggressively, yet thoughtfully, ramping up to full operations with over 90 percent of the fleet now in service,” CEO Arnold Donald said. “We are driving occupancy higher, while at the same time significantly increasing available capacity, resulting in a nearly 50 percent sequential improvement in revenue in the second quarter, despite facing constantly changing and far more restrictive protocols than broader society and travel at large."

Elsewhere, the company updated its refinancing plans, noting that $1B in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2030 were issued in the quarter. Also, the company repaid $200M of debt principal and incurred $400M in interest expense during the quarter. As of the end of May, the company touted $7.5B of liquidity, including cash, short-term investments and borrowings available under a revolving credit facility.

