EMA panel recommends extending indication for J&J's blood cancer medicine Imbruvica
Jun. 24, 2022 10:01 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ), ABBVBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- The European Union drug regulator's human medicines committee has recommended extending the indication of Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Imbruvica treatment, according to the highlights of their latest meeting.
- Imbruvica is a once-daily oral medication that is jointly developed and commercialized by JNJ's Janssen Biotech and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) company Pharmacyclics.
- The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted an extension to an existing indication for Imbruvica to include its use in combination with blood cancer medication venetoclax in adults with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
- Imbruvica was already approved for other indications such as mantle cell lymphoma and Waldenström’s macroglobulinaemia in the European Union.
- JNJ and ABBV stock were both marginally higher in morning trading.