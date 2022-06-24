Consumer sentiment edges down to lowest reading on record

Jun. 24, 2022 10:02 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments

A stack of sticky notes with sad faces on them

Professor25/iStock via Getty Images

  • June University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment: 50.0 vs. 50.2 expected and 50.2 prior.
  • Expectations: 47.5 vs. 46.8 prior.
  • Current conditions: 53.8 vs. 55.4 prior.
  • Inflation expectations: +5.3% vs. +5.4% prior.
  • "Consumers across income, age, education, geographic region, political affiliation, stockholding and homeownership status all posted large declines," said Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu.
  • Some 79% of consumers expected bad times for business conditions in the year ahead, the highest level since 2009. And 47% of consumers attributed the erosion of their living standards to inflation, a point shy of the all-time high reached during the Great Recession.
  • "Consumers also expressed the highest level of uncertainty over long-run inflation since 1991, continuing a sharp increase that began in 2021," Hsu said.
  • On the positive side, long-run inflation expectations moderated to 3.1% vs. the mid-month reading of 3.3%.
  • On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs lifted the probability of a recession next year to 30%
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.