Consumer sentiment edges down to lowest reading on record
Jun. 24, 2022 10:02 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments
- June University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment: 50.0 vs. 50.2 expected and 50.2 prior.
- Expectations: 47.5 vs. 46.8 prior.
- Current conditions: 53.8 vs. 55.4 prior.
- Inflation expectations: +5.3% vs. +5.4% prior.
- "Consumers across income, age, education, geographic region, political affiliation, stockholding and homeownership status all posted large declines," said Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu.
- Some 79% of consumers expected bad times for business conditions in the year ahead, the highest level since 2009. And 47% of consumers attributed the erosion of their living standards to inflation, a point shy of the all-time high reached during the Great Recession.
- "Consumers also expressed the highest level of uncertainty over long-run inflation since 1991, continuing a sharp increase that began in 2021," Hsu said.
- On the positive side, long-run inflation expectations moderated to 3.1% vs. the mid-month reading of 3.3%.
- On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs lifted the probability of a recession next year to 30%