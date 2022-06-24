New home sales unexpectedly jump in May; April reading revised up

Jun. 24, 2022 10:02 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor5 Comments

Home For Sale Real Estate Sign and House.

Feverpitched/iStock via Getty Images

  • May New Home Sales: +10.7% M/M to 696KK vs. 588K expected and 629K prior (revised from 591K).
  • New home sales gained 5.9% from May 2021.
  • The median sales price of new houses sold in May was $449K vs. $450.6K in April. The average sales price was $511.4K in May, down from $570.3K in the previous month.
  • The seasonally adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of May was 444K, representing 7.7 months' supply at the current sales rate.
  • "As pricing begins to show signs of softening and builder inventory increases, there is potential for sales to remain consistent at this level, or possibly increase slowly through the summer – because the market remains under-built, and fewer households are putting their existing homes on the market," said Kelly Mangold of RCLCO Real Estate Consulting, in reaction to the May reading.
  • Earlier this week, (June 21) existing home sales fell 3.4% in May, fourth straight month of declines.
