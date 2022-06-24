Copper, other industrial metals continue lower but equities see bottom-fishing
- Copper prices are poised for their biggest weekly fall in more than a year, and other industrial metals also are set for sharp weekly declines, as investors worried that central bank rate hikes could choke global economic growth and cut demand for metals.
- According to Reuters, benchmark copper (HG1:COM) on the London Metal Exchange recently traded -1.3% at $8,299.50/metric ton after touching $8,220/ton, down nearly 25% from a peak in March and the lowest since February 2021.
- Some metals-oriented names that have been bludgeoned in recent days are rebounding in early Friday's trading, including (NYSE:FCX) +2.2%, (TECK) +1.3%, (HBM) +3.2%, (AA) +3.6%, (KALU) +3.7%, (CENX) +4.5%, (RIO) +1.7%, (BHP) +2%, (X) +2.7%, (CLF) +3.5%, (NUE) +3.3%, (MT) +1.8%.
- ETFs: (NYSEARCA:COPX), (CPER), (JJC), (JJCTF)
- LME tin -13.7% on Friday to $23,285/ton, down more than 50% from a high in March, and nickel -7% at $22,365/ton, its lowest in five months; aluminum was down more than 1% this week, zinc has shed 3%, and lead was headed for a 7% weekly loss.
- Copper could fall towards its cost of production at $7K-$7.5K/ton, analyst Robin Bhar told Reuters, but tight supply and rising demand for use in electrification would lift prices eventually.
- Analysts at RBC Capital said recently that they expect global copper supply will outpace demand over the next two years.