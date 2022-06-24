Copper, other industrial metals continue lower but equities see bottom-fishing

Jun. 24, 2022 9:57 AM ETFreeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), COPX, HG1:COMKALU, CENX, MT, NUE, CLF, X, BHP, RIO, AA, HBM, TECK, JJCTF, JJC, CPERBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments

Copper raw industry

FactoryTh/iStock via Getty Images

  • Copper prices are poised for their biggest weekly fall in more than a year, and other industrial metals also are set for sharp weekly declines, as investors worried that central bank rate hikes could choke global economic growth and cut demand for metals.
  • According to Reuters, benchmark copper (HG1:COM) on the London Metal Exchange recently traded -1.3% at $8,299.50/metric ton after touching $8,220/ton, down nearly 25% from a peak in March and the lowest since February 2021.
  • Some metals-oriented names that have been bludgeoned in recent days are rebounding in early Friday's trading, including (NYSE:FCX) +2.2%, (TECK) +1.3%, (HBM) +3.2%, (AA) +3.6%, (KALU) +3.7%, (CENX) +4.5%, (RIO) +1.7%, (BHP) +2%, (X) +2.7%, (CLF) +3.5%, (NUE) +3.3%, (MT) +1.8%.
  • ETFs: (NYSEARCA:COPX), (CPER), (JJC), (JJCTF)
  • LME tin -13.7% on Friday to $23,285/ton, down more than 50% from a high in March, and nickel -7% at $22,365/ton, its lowest in five months; aluminum was down more than 1% this week, zinc has shed 3%, and lead was headed for a 7% weekly loss.
  • Copper could fall towards its cost of production at $7K-$7.5K/ton, analyst Robin Bhar told Reuters, but tight supply and rising demand for use in electrification would lift prices eventually.
  • Analysts at RBC Capital said recently that they expect global copper supply will outpace demand over the next two years.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.