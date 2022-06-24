Swedish-Chinese EV maker Polestar Automotive Holding (NASDAQ:PSNY) stock made its highly anticipated market debut on Friday following a merger with SPAC Gore Guggenheim (GGPI) that had valued the combined company at around $20B.

Shares of Polestar opened at $12.98, jumping to an early high of $13.36 before dipping to a low of $11.51. The stock recently changed hands at $12.18 at approximately 9:50 a.m. ET, up 9% from the close of Gore Guggenheim shares on Thursday.

Polestar is owned by Swedish carmaker Volvo and its parent company, Chinese auto giant Geely. Actor and environmental activist Leo DiCaprio also holds a sizeable stake in the company.

The EV maker already has cars on the road, delivering around 29,000 in 2021. It aims to roll out 290,000 in 2025. The company now operates in 25 markets, with cars being sold at 130 retail locations.

The transaction was expected to give the combined company at least $850M in gross proceeds, with Gore Guggenheim noting ahead of the closing that there had been few redemptions. The combined company had an implied enterprise value of approximately $20B prior to close.