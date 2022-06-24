In response to a ban on its products levied on Thursday, Juul has filed an appeal in D.C. Circuit court to temporarily block the FDA’s order.

According to the filing, the company has requested an administrative stay in order to supply the Altria (NYSE:MO)-owned company with sufficient time for an emergency review of the FDA's market denial order, calling it "extraordinary and unlawful".

Juul also argued that it had provided adequate documentation to the FDA in response to its voiced concerns. This contradicts the FDA statement on Thursday that claimed Juul failed to provide required evidence about health risks and marketing data.

“As with all manufacturers, JUUL had the opportunity to provide evidence demonstrating that the marketing of their products meets these standards,” Michele Mital, acting director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, said on Thursday. “However, the company did not provide that evidence and instead left us with significant questions. Without the data needed to determine relevant health risks, the FDA is issuing these marketing denial orders.”

That statement looks as though it will become a key point of contention in Juul’s challenge to the FDA ruling.

Read more on why Morgan Stanley sees a balanced risk/reward dynamic for Altria (MO) stock at present.