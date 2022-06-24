Roe v. Wade abortion decision overturned by U.S. Supreme Court in 6-3 decision
Jun. 24, 2022
- The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled 6-3 that the constitution does not confer a woman's right to abortion, overturning the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade.
- "It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives," the majority opinion reads, written by Justice Samuel Alito.
- Chief Justice John Roberts did not join the majority opinion, but filed his own opinion in support of the majority.
- Justices Breyer, Kagan, and Sotomayor filed a dissenting opinion.
- The Guttmacher Institute said that 26 states are certain or likely to ban abortion as a result.
- The case is Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.
