Roe v. Wade abortion decision overturned by U.S. Supreme Court in 6-3 decision

Jun. 24, 2022 10:25 AM ETBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor189 Comments

Supreme Court Releases Opinions

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images News

  • The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled 6-3 that the constitution does not confer a woman's right to abortion, overturning the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade.
  • "It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives," the majority opinion reads, written by Justice Samuel Alito.
  • Chief Justice John Roberts did not join the majority opinion, but filed his own opinion in support of the majority.
  • Justices Breyer, Kagan, and Sotomayor filed a dissenting opinion.
  • The Guttmacher Institute said that 26 states are certain or likely to ban abortion as a result.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.