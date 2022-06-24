Merck - Seagen deal clouded by questions over regulatory risk, valuation - BMO

Jun. 24, 2022 10:38 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)SGENBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Amid reports that Merck (NYSE:MRK) has stepped up its efforts to acquire the cancer-focused biotech Seagen (SGEN), BMO Capital Markets lists the regulatory risk and acquisition price as the biggest sticking points over a potential deal.

On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported that the talks between Merck, the developer of blockbuster cancer therapy, Keytruda, and Seagen (SGEN), a specialist in antibody-drug conjugates, have gathered pace.

Even though Merck (MRK) has no significant presence in ADC, there would be concerns over a potential consolidation of oncology assets, BMO analysts wrote, noting that recently, the Federal Trade Commission has increased scrutiny over mega biotech and pharma M&A deals.

Citing an analysis of 90-day average price and historical premia, the team led by Evan David Seigerman project a $40B – $50B value for an offer given the higher premium indicated for companies at the early stage in their growth trajectory.

Notably, the analysts welcome Merck’s (MRK) efforts to address a revenue hole the loss of exclusivity of Keytruda can create in late 2028. $9.9B revenue estimated for Seagen (SGEN) in 2029 could easily offset Merck’s (MRK) projected revenue erosion of $7.7B for 2028-29, they added.

Read: Seeking Alpha contributor Denis Buivolov cites the pros and cons of a potential deal between the two companies.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.