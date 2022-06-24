Amid reports that Merck (NYSE:MRK) has stepped up its efforts to acquire the cancer-focused biotech Seagen (SGEN), BMO Capital Markets lists the regulatory risk and acquisition price as the biggest sticking points over a potential deal.

On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported that the talks between Merck, the developer of blockbuster cancer therapy, Keytruda, and Seagen (SGEN), a specialist in antibody-drug conjugates, have gathered pace.

Even though Merck (MRK) has no significant presence in ADC, there would be concerns over a potential consolidation of oncology assets, BMO analysts wrote, noting that recently, the Federal Trade Commission has increased scrutiny over mega biotech and pharma M&A deals.

Citing an analysis of 90-day average price and historical premia, the team led by Evan David Seigerman project a $40B – $50B value for an offer given the higher premium indicated for companies at the early stage in their growth trajectory.

Notably, the analysts welcome Merck’s (MRK) efforts to address a revenue hole the loss of exclusivity of Keytruda can create in late 2028. $9.9B revenue estimated for Seagen (SGEN) in 2029 could easily offset Merck’s (MRK) projected revenue erosion of $7.7B for 2028-29, they added.

