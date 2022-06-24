In the wake of higher home prices, rising mortgage rates and looming recession risks, demand for vacation homes has fallen below pre-pandemic levels for the first time since 2020 (when interest rates were hovering around record lows), according to a report by real estate brokerage Redfin.

Note that demand for vacation homes had peaked in March 2021, when it was nearly 90% above the pre-pandemic baseline.

In May, mortgage-rate locks for second homes declined 4% from before the pandemic, down from a revised rate of 3% above pre-pandemic levels in April and 70% above pre-pandemic levels Y/Y, according to Redfin.

Another concern for second-home buyers is the federal governments' move in April to increase second-home loan fees, "adding roughly $13,500 to the cost of purchasing a $400,000 home," Redfin said.

“Skyrocketing monthly payments, along with higher loan fees, have priced many second-home buyers out of the market,” said Redfin Deputy Chief Economist Taylor Marr. “Many would-be second-home buyers are also deterred by turmoil in the stock markets, high inflation and recession fears, and they can be quicker to pull back from the market because vacation homes aren’t a necessity the way primary homes are. The cooldown in the second-home market is likely to continue as long as mortgage rates are elevated and the stock market is slumping.”

Homebuilders that may be impacted from cooling demand include: D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), KB Home (NYSE:KBH), PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), Lennar (LEN), Beazer Homes (BZH), Tri Pointe Homes (TPH), Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) and Taylor Morrison Homes (TMHC).

Previously, (June 23) 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate averaged 5.81%.