Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) said on Friday its mining and metallurgical operations were largely unaffected by widespread flooding in Montana, but its Stillwater mine will remain suspended for 4-6 weeks, Dow Jones reports.

The Stillwater mine accounts for 60% of the company's mined production from U.S. operations.

Sibanye (SBSW) said several bridges in the vicinity of the mine were damaged in the "unprecedented" flooding earlier this month, and sections of one of the primary access roads to the mine were severely eroded, which has restricted access to the mine and require rerouting of water, tailings and other piping.

The company said access to its East Boulder mine and Columbus metallurgical facilities remains intact and both facilities remain in operation.

