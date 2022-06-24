EMA panel recommends extending indications for Merck's Zerbaxa medicine to include kids
Jun. 24, 2022 10:46 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- The European Union drug regulator's human medicines committee has recommended extending the indication of Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Zerbaxa treatment, according to the highlights of their latest meeting.
- The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted an extension to include the use of Zerbaxa to treat children from birth to 18 years of age in three existing indications.
- Zerbaxa would potentially now be indicated to treat complicated intra-abdominal infections, complicated urinary tract infections and bacterial infection acute pyelonephritis in both adults and children from birth to 18 years of age.
- Zerbaxa is also indicated to treat adults with hospital-acquired pneumonia, including ventilator‑associated pneumonia.
- MRK stock was marginally higher in morning trading.