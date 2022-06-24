Starwood Capital Group, Barry Sternlicht's closely held firm, is considering selling two portfolios of single-family rental homes in deals that could fetch about $1B for the roughly 3,000 properties, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is working with advisers for the potential sales of the two portfolios, each expected to get a price of ~$500M, the people told Bloomberg. Even if the sales proceed, Starwood Capital will own more than 10,000 single-family rental homes.

The real estate investment firm's move comes as the U.S. housing market is showing signs of cooling. With mortgage rates rising and housing prices continuing to increase, existing home sales have declined for four straight months as some buyers are price out of the market.

In May, Sternlicht said the company owned about 15,000 single-family rentals and 100,000 apartments, noting that higher mortgage rates are likely to fuel demand for rental housing.

Last November, Starwood Capital agreed to buy 2,300 single-family rental homes from Pretium Partners for more than $1B.

In the broader housing market, while new home sales unexpectedly jumped in May, prices started to decline. The median sale price of new houses sold last month eased to $449.0K from $450.6K in April.