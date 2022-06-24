Supreme Court Medicare payment ruling goes against hospitals

Jun. 24, 2022 11:05 AM ETTenet Healthcare Corporation (THC), CYH, HCABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor6 Comments

Supreme Court of the United States

bloodua/iStock via Getty Images

  • A U.S. Supreme Court decision Friday on how the Department of Health and Human Services computes Medicare payments is seen as negatively impacting hospitals.
  • In a 5-4 decision with the majority opinion written by Justice Kagan, the Court ruled that the way HHS calculates Medicare payments to hospitals that treat low-income patients is correct.
  • The challenge in the case involved the formula used by HHS to calculate Medicare's disproportionate share hospital adjustments, also known as DSH payments.
  • Despite the ruling, hospital companies are all trading slightly higher: HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH), and Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC).
  • The case is Becerra v. Empire Health Foundation.
