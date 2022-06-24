Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Blostein on Friday has cut Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) to Neutral from Buy on the basis of the asset managers' exposure to market drawdowns.

Ameriprise Financial's (AMP) "earnings mix is relatively more exposed to market draw-downs, with risks to asset-based fees largely offsetting benefits from higher rates, leaving us ~5%-10% below consensus (Visible Alpha Consensus Data) EPS for 2022-2024," Blostein wrote in a note.

And following two years of positive flows, Blostein is expecting AMP's asset management business to see an "organic decay" of 2% to 3% in 2022, as "some of the firm’s best flowing products are facing performance and capacity headwinds."

While the stock market recently dipped into bear market territory, 11 analysts are expecting Ameriprise's (AMP) EPS to climb to $25.15 in 2022, a Y/Y increase of 10.8%. For 2023, 12 analysts see EPS of $29.63, representing a Y/Y boost of 17.8%.

SA's Quant Rating of Hold agrees with Blostein's Neutral stance, but contrasts with the Average Wall Street Analyst rating of Buy (5 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 2 Hold, 1 Sell).

Meanwhile, shares of Ameriprise Financial (AMP) are climbing 3.2% as of shortly before 11:30 a.m. ET amid a broader risk-on day.

Take a look at how Ameriprise Financial fared during the first quarter.