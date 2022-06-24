CytomX stock rises after BMO Capital starts with Outperform rating

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) stock rose ~4% on June 24 after BMO Capital began coverage of the stock with an Outperform rating and a $9 target price.

The SA Quant Rating on the stock is Hold, which factors in measures such as Profitability and Growth. The rating is in contrast to the average Wall Street Analysts' Rating of Strong Buy, wherein 5 out of 9 analysts view it as Strong Buy.

YTD, CytomX stock has declined ~57%. The chart below shows YTD price-return performance of CTMX and peers MediciNova and Armata Pharmaceuticals, against SP500TR:

CytomX is developing Probody therapies, a type of antibodies to fight against tumors selectively, and has collaboration agreements with AbbVie, Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb and Takeda.

BMO Capital said CytomX is currently trading with a negative EV and it thinks that a phase 2 trial results, which are expected in H2, of the probody drug conjugate CX-2009 in a cancer study represents a significant near-term opportunity for the stock.

The firm noted that if the 2H data is positive, CX-2009 alone could make the stock see $6-$8.