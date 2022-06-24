Chimerix ticks higher on new order for smallpox therapy
Jun. 24, 2022 11:09 AM ETChimerix, Inc. (CMRX)EBSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) rose on Friday after the company announced that the Public Health Agency of Canada awarded it a contract to deliver up to $25.3M of Tembexa (brincidofovir), a treatment approved in the U.S. for smallpox.
- On Thursday, Chimerix (CMRX) announced an agreement with an entity outside North America to deliver $9.3M worth of Tembexa. The latest deals coincide with an ongoing outbreak of monkeypox, a virus related to smallpox.
- Chimerix (CMRX) said that the execution of the latest deal is expected to substantially occur before the completion of its recently announced agreement with Emergent BioSolutions (EBS).
- This month, Emergent (EBS) signed a deal to acquire the exclusive worldwide rights for brincidofovir, including Tembexa, from Chimerix (CMRX) for up to $325M and royalties.