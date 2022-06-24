Chimerix ticks higher on new order for smallpox therapy

Jun. 24, 2022 11:09 AM ETChimerix, Inc. (CMRX)EBSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Smallpox Vaccine

Hailshadow/iStock via Getty Images

  • The shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) rose on Friday after the company announced that the Public Health Agency of Canada awarded it a contract to deliver up to $25.3M of Tembexa (brincidofovir), a treatment approved in the U.S. for smallpox.
  • On Thursday, Chimerix (CMRX) announced an agreement with an entity outside North America to deliver $9.3M worth of Tembexa. The latest deals coincide with an ongoing outbreak of monkeypox, a virus related to smallpox.
  • Chimerix (CMRX) said that the execution of the latest deal is expected to substantially occur before the completion of its recently announced agreement with Emergent BioSolutions (EBS).
  • This month, Emergent (EBS) signed a deal to acquire the exclusive worldwide rights for brincidofovir, including Tembexa, from Chimerix (CMRX) for up to $325M and royalties.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.