Moderna wins CDC nod to use COVID-19 vaccine in teens, older children
Jun. 24, 2022 11:33 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)PFE, BNTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended the Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine for children and adolescents aged 6 to 17 years on Friday, allowing another vaccine option for the age group.
- “We have expanded the options available to families by recommending a second safe and effective vaccine for children ages 6 through 17 years,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, announcing the decision.
- “Vaccinating this age group can provide greater confidence to families that their children and adolescents participating in child care, school, and other activities will have less risk for serious Covid-19 illness.”
- A rival messenger-RNA based COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) was available for teens for more than a year and since October for children aged 5 to 11.
- The CDC endorsement of the Moderna (MRNA) vaccine comes hours after an independent group of experts advising the agency unanimously voted to recommend the two-dose shot for the age group.