Moderna wins CDC nod to use COVID-19 vaccine in teens, older children

Jun. 24, 2022 11:33 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)PFE, BNTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments

Moderna To Request Emergency Authorization For Its Vaccine After Positive Trial Results

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images News

  • The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended the Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine for children and adolescents aged 6 to 17 years on Friday, allowing another vaccine option for the age group.
  • “We have expanded the options available to families by recommending a second safe and effective vaccine for children ages 6 through 17 years,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, announcing the decision.
  • “Vaccinating this age group can provide greater confidence to families that their children and adolescents participating in child care, school, and other activities will have less risk for serious Covid-19 illness.”
  • A rival messenger-RNA based COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) was available for teens for more than a year and since October for children aged 5 to 11.
  • The CDC endorsement of the Moderna (MRNA) vaccine comes hours after an independent group of experts advising the agency unanimously voted to recommend the two-dose shot for the age group.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.