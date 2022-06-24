Corporate America reacts to Supreme Court abortion decision

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday has generated a swift reaction from a number of major US companies.

America’s largest bank by market capitalization, JPMorgan Chase (JPM), was one of the first to advise employees on the decision. According to a memo viewed by CNBC, company management told employees that it will pay for travel to states that allow legal abortions.

Per reporting from Fox Business, Citi C quickly followed suit with a similar memo to employees. Most major banks are expected to react in a similar vein.

The statements from major banks adds to statements made by Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Lyft (LYFT), Uber Technologies (UBER), Microsoft (MSFT), Yelp (YELP), Salesforce (CRM), Starbucks (SBUX), and more that advised employees of travel assistance in the months leading up to the decision.

For example, Levi Strauss (LEVI) issued a statement following the leak of the expected decision that forecast travel benefits to be folded into healthcare coverage for employees.

“Under our current benefits plan, Levi Strauss & Co. employees are eligible for reimbursement for healthcare-related travel expenses for services not available in their home state, including those related to reproductive health care and abortion,” a statement in early May read. “There is also a process in place through which employees who are not in our benefits plan, including part-time hourly workers, can seek reimbursement for travel costs incurred under the same circumstances.”

Media giants Paramount (PARA), Disney (DIS), Netflix (NFLX), and Comcast (CMCSA) added to the growing list of companies backing such measures with internal memos. In the cases of both Disney and Netflix, their corporate stance on abortion has been steadfast since at least 2019 when both companies threatened to pull productions from Georgia over the issue.

Elsewhere, outgoing Meta Platforms (META) COO Sheryl Sandberg issued a statement excoriating the opinion authored by Justice Alito on her Facebook page.

"I cannot believe that I'm going to send my three daughters to college with fewer rights than I had," she wrote on her public social media page. "The Supreme Court's ruling jeopardizes the health and the lives of millions of girls and women across the country."

Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates reacted in a similar fashion in a post on his Twitter account.

"This is a sad day," he wrote. "Reversing Roe v. Wade is an unjust and unacceptable setback. And it puts women’s lives at risk, especially the most disadvantaged."

This is a developing story and more commentary will be added as a growing number of companies react to the landmark decision.

