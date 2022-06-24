Fedex soars on strong guidance as analyst focus on macro uncertainty

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) shares continue to be on the rise after the transportation company's fiscal fourth quarter earnings announcement on Thursday.

The Memphis-based firm generated adjusted EPS of $6.87 on revenue of $24.4B, both missing Wall Street estimates. However, a better-than-expected annual earnings forecast sent shares soaring. For the year ahead, management forecasts diluted EPS to range between $22.45 and $24.45, which is well above the Wall Street consensus estimate of $22.40. The stock is also trading ex-dividend today.

The results were mostly welcomed by analysts, but some remained cautious amid cost pressure and macroeconomic uncertainty.

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker stated that, "While earnings guidance for 2023 was 6% ahead of expectations, company is seen having very hard time getting there given macro conditions and the pandemic unwind." Shanker sees 4Q as a bigger miss than expected and sees the trajectory unlikely to give investors a lot of confidence in 2023 guidance

Meanwhile, BMO analysts argued that, "Guidance appears dependent on the macro environment remaining somewhat steady. We sense that investors were hoping for a cost reduction program to headline the earnings growth. The focus now shifts to next week's investors meeting, which is expected to provide a detailed framework for long-term improvement in operating margins and ROIC, which are key to form a view on next cycle peak EPS and share price upside opportunity."

Other brokerages, including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo, raised their targets on FedEx (FDX). BofA raised its target from $265 to $276, with analysts explaining that the "target remains just below its 12.5x-18.5x range given decelerating economic outlook. We raise F23/F24 EPS estimates 4%/5% to $23.95/$26.90, from $23.05/$26.90,respectively, on sustained yield focus. It targets margin expansion at each segment (Ground, Express, Freight)."

JPMorgan raised its PT from $279 to $284 and Wells Fargo increased it from $277 to $282.

FDX shares have slumped over 19% in the past year and 5% YTD. SA Quant rating on FDX is hold, while SA Authors' Rating is of buy.